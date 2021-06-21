BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,975,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.01% of Bristow Group worth $76,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTOL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bristow Group by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 356,767 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 51,292 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Bristow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $669,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Bristow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Bristow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Shares of Bristow Group stock opened at $27.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.65 million, a PE ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.39. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $30.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.33 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.