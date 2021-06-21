Blank Wallet Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.85 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00002044 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Blank Wallet has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $12.95 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00050152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00115984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00148504 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,548.61 or 0.99596821 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.