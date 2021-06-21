Blockpass Tops 1-Day Volume of $379.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $519,763.32 and approximately $379.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00057271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00022427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.10 or 0.00684998 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00042286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00080619 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass (PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

