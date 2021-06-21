Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Gap Up to $25.57

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.57, but opened at $26.26. Bloomin’ Brands shares last traded at $26.09, with a volume of 1,083 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLMN. Barclays boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -32.78, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.17.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth about $68,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

