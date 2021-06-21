Blueprint Medicines Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.84) Per Share (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.84) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.75). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $82.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.03. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $125.61.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 180.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 46,079 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after acquiring an additional 67,680 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 403,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after acquiring an additional 48,011 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 247,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,035,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

