Bluzelle Trading 33.2% Lower This Week (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 33.2% lower against the dollar. One Bluzelle coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000408 BTC on major exchanges. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $37.53 million and approximately $7.58 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bluzelle alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00054560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00019602 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $207.26 or 0.00662279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00078877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

Bluzelle (BLZ) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 294,097,460 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bluzelle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bluzelle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.