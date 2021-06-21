Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BYPLF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Bodycote stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. Bodycote has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.17.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

