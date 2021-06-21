Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Boenning Scattergood upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 18th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 28.63%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Shares of SASR opened at $42.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $48.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $17,360,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $20,477,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,076.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 302,818 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,604,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,827,000 after acquiring an additional 280,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,292,000 after purchasing an additional 225,566 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.13%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

