Bondly Price Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Bondly has a total market cap of $13.01 million and $832,114.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bondly coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bondly has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00056582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00022395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.93 or 0.00690525 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00042306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00080949 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly (BONDLY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

