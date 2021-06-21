Bondly Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $891,686.00 (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last seven days, Bondly has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $11.34 million and approximately $891,686.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00055372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $211.41 or 0.00646905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00078753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly (CRYPTO:BONDLY) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

