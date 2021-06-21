Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Raised by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 1.5% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.57% of Booking worth $548,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,242.83. 5,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,834. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,532.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The company has a market capitalization of $92.07 billion, a PE ratio of 131.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,341.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKNG. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

