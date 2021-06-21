Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 251.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $9,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,510,000 after buying an additional 332,498 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after buying an additional 45,657 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $86.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.45. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

