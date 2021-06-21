Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) PT Raised to C$53.00 at Desjardins

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Desjardins from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boralex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial raised Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Boralex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRLXF traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

