Boundary Creek Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,522 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000. Cogent Communications makes up approximately 2.9% of Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Boundary Creek Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Cogent Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCOI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,969. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 227.80 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 410.53%.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $39,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $180,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,526,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,924 shares of company stock worth $1,127,936 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.