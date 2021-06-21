Boundary Creek Advisors LP Invests $1.40 Million in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU)

Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 140,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000. Plum Acquisition Corp. I comprises 1.6% of Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLMIU. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $796,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000.

NASDAQ:PLMIU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,141. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

