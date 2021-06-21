Boundary Creek Advisors LP Purchases New Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Boundary Creek Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 107,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,000. Exelon makes up approximately 5.2% of Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

Exelon stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.84. The stock had a trading volume of 102,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,840. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.30.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

