Boundary Creek Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 243,987 SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 243,987 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000. SunCoke Energy accounts for 1.9% of Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Boundary Creek Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of SunCoke Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,382,000 after purchasing an additional 667,586 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,773,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 114,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,087,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 765,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 671.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,035 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,482,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,563 shares in the company, valued at $108,162.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of SXC stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $6.87. 15,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,844. The company has a market cap of $570.06 million, a P/E ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $8.15.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $359.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.70 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.17%. On average, analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

