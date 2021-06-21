Boundary Creek Advisors LP Takes Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Boundary Creek Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 387,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,000. ADT comprises approximately 3.6% of Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Boundary Creek Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of ADT as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ADT by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 97,268 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ADT by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,129 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 75,297 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ADT by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,027,693 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $55,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,335 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ADT by 333.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,507 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 44,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

ADT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.48.

ADT traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,108. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.28. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

