Boundary Creek Advisors LP Takes Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Boundary Creek Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,000. Ingles Markets accounts for 5.3% of Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Boundary Creek Advisors LP owned about 0.38% of Ingles Markets at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,192,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $40,016,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after buying an additional 26,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,148,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingles Markets stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.48. 6,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.56. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.42.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 4.76%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $128,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

