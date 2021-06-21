Bounty0x Tops One Day Trading Volume of $52,847.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. Bounty0x has a market cap of $410,032.76 and approximately $52,847.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00056793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00021984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $218.23 or 0.00682473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00040892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00080417 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

