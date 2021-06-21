BOX Token Market Capitalization Reaches $2.47 Million (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $5.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOX Token has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. One BOX Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00011257 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00158164 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000912 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official website is box.la

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

