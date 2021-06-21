Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.41 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 186 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23.

About Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF)

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

