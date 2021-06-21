Bread (BRD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.72 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a market capitalization of $9.72 million and $173,923.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bread has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00056423 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00022369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.09 or 0.00677952 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00042240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00080985 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

