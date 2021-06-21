Brendon Howard Jones Purchases 84,706 Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM) Stock

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM) Director Brendon Howard Jones acquired 84,706 shares of Alphamin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,957.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 634,240 shares in the company, valued at C$404,010.88.

AFM traded up C$0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.66. 233,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,563. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$782.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.00. Alphamin Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.07.

About Alphamin Resources

Alphamin Resources Corp. engages in the extraction and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company's flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project. It has five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

