Brendon Howard Jones Purchases 84,706 Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM) Stock

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM) Director Brendon Howard Jones acquired 84,706 shares of Alphamin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,957.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 634,240 shares in the company, valued at C$404,010.88.
AFM traded up C$0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.66. 233,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,563. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$782.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.00. Alphamin Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.07.
About Alphamin Resources
