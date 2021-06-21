Bridge Oracle Hits One Day Volume of $720,087.00 (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded 114.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded 91.7% higher against the US dollar. Bridge Oracle has a total market cap of $59.20 million and approximately $720,087.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Oracle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00049840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00117902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00147179 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,567.75 or 0.99786135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Profile

Bridge Oracle’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bridge Oracle is bridge.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

Bridge Oracle Coin Trading

