BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.22.

BBIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

BBIO stock opened at $61.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.56. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). On average, research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

