Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.00

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 4783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MNRL shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 2.37.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 673.68%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $296,803.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 19,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $358,332.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,773 shares of company stock worth $9,280,606 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

