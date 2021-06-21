BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.10

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.10 and last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 21096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Bank of America raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

