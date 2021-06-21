Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 590.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.38.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,170 shares of company stock worth $5,185,446. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $461.75. 9,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,293. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.00 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $460.16. The company has a market cap of $189.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

