Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,667 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.12% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $198,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BR stock opened at $158.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.05 and a 12-month high of $167.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

