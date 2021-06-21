Brokerages Anticipate Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to post $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. Church & Dwight posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Church & Dwight.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.95. 1,007,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,160. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.