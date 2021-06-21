Brokerages Anticipate Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Kirby posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. G.Research downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $208,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,347.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $40,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,594. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 25.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 434.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEX traded up $1.89 on Monday, hitting $63.58. The company had a trading volume of 180,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Kirby has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.14.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

