Brokerages Anticipate Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to Announce $1.31 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Medtronic reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

NYSE MDT traded up $2.31 on Monday, reaching $125.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,617,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,726. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $169.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,734 shares of company stock worth $4,781,204 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Medtronic by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,775,657 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $676,560,000 after buying an additional 294,573 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 300,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,208,000 after buying an additional 156,669 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Medtronic by 608.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Medtronic by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

