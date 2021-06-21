Brokerages Anticipate Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.02. Pure Storage posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.27 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

PSTG opened at $18.91 on Monday. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.42.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

