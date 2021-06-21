Brokerages Anticipate The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. The Wendy’s posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Argus raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.31.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,331,000 after acquiring an additional 777,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,943 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,955,000 after purchasing an additional 120,012 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 86.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,693,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $23.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

About The Wendy's

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

