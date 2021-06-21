Brokerages Expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to report sales of $122.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.69 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported sales of $110.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full-year sales of $472.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $471.97 million to $472.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $520.00 million, with estimates ranging from $519.60 million to $520.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

EPAY stock opened at $37.16 on Monday. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.71 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $65,146.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,074,471.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $31,742.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,319.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $773,670. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter worth about $27,155,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth about $12,503,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,976,000 after buying an additional 262,517 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 389,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after buying an additional 153,235 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 297,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after buying an additional 123,380 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

