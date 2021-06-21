Brokerages Expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Will Post Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will announce earnings of $2.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the lowest is $1.73. Customers Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 237.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $8.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on CUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

In related news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,842. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $37.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

