Brokerages Expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Dollar Tree posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

In other news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,264. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,779,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,364,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,197 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,619,000 after buying an additional 2,181,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,739,000 after purchasing an additional 817,443 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,962,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,910. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

