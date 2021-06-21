Brokerages Expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Announce $0.59 EPS

Analysts expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to post $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Etsy posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $5.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.17.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $169.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Etsy has a twelve month low of $87.07 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,977,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

