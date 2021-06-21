Brokerages Expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will announce $1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.67. Leidos posted earnings of $1.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.03 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Leidos’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Shares of LDOS opened at $103.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.99. Leidos has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

In other Leidos news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

