Brokerages Expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.83 Billion

Brokerages forecast that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will post sales of $10.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.49 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $5.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year sales of $40.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.19 billion to $43.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $38.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.74 billion to $42.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.21.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,558 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,169 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,631 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $74,121,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $55,171,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $100.35 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $60.04 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.74. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.