Brokerages Expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) to Post -$0.66 EPS

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2021

Analysts expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) to announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Rocket Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($0.74). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $43.01 on Monday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 11.65, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.45.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 36.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

