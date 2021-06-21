Brokerages Expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.38. SLM posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 281.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.07 million. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $19.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. SLM has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SLM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 49.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 238,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SLM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,504,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,336,000 after acquiring an additional 471,003 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

