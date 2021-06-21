Brokerages Expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.51. The Carlyle Group posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.42.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

CG opened at $44.14 on Monday. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.