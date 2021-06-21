Brokerages Expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to post sales of $4.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.50 billion. Western Digital reported sales of $4.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year sales of $16.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 billion to $16.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $19.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.00 billion to $22.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.96.

Western Digital stock opened at $69.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $78.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 44.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Western Digital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 223,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Western Digital by 7.6% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 440,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 31,148 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its position in Western Digital by 34.8% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 81,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $2,028,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

