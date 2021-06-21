Brokers Issue Forecasts for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report released on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $137.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $93.87 and a 12 month high of $154.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $239,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,569 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,467,000 after purchasing an additional 412,516 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,576,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 488.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 331,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,314,000 after purchasing an additional 274,830 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

