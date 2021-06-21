Brokers Offer Predictions for Blueprint Medicines Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.51) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.49). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.75) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $82.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.69. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $125.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.03.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,830,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,223,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $87,507,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1,834.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 412,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,148,000 after purchasing an additional 391,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,711,000 after purchasing an additional 361,508 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

