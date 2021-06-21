Brokers Offer Predictions for Vonage Holdings Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vonage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08.

Get Vonage alerts:

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vonage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Vonage stock opened at $14.67 on Monday. Vonage has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -112.85, a P/E/G ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Vonage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the first quarter worth $146,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth $8,240,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 102,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.