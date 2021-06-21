Brokers Set Expectations for Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.99 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.97.

DRI stock opened at $130.10 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $68.68 and a fifty-two week high of $149.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,877,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after acquiring an additional 928,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,644,000 after acquiring an additional 709,123 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $2,795,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.46%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

