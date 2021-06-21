Brokers Set Expectations for Global Ship Lease, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Ship Lease in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $5.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.68. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

GSL stock opened at $20.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $737.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $22.02.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 41,227 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,766,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 10.2% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 24.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

